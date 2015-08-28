Aug 28 GKS GieKSa Katowice SA :

* City Katowice buys 6.8 million of company's series S shares for 6.8 million zlotys ($1.8 million)

* City Katowice increases its stake in the company to 75.83 percent from 71.3 percent and currently holds 32.7 mln of GKS GieKSa Katowice shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7621 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)