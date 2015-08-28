BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp H1 cash earnings up 3 percent
* HY reported net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 2.05%
Aug 28 AK Bars Bank OJSC :
* Says placed in full additional issue of 9.8 billion shares Source text: bit.ly/1Kd1YHh
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HY reported net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 2.05%
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.