BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp H1 cash earnings up 3 percent
* HY reported net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 2.05%
* Edward Creasy will be appointed chairman in succession to Rupert Robson
* Company confirms that Rupert Robson resigned as chairman and director of company with effect from today's date
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.