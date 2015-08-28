Aug 28 Russian homebuilder PIK Group said:

* H1 profit for period was at 4.08 billion roubles ($61.12 million) versus 1.46 billion roubles in H1 2014;

* H1 profit attributable to company owners was 4.0 billion roubles versus 1.3 billion roubles in H1 2014;

* H1 revenue was at 22.05 billion roubles versus 28.63 billion roubles in H1 2014. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.7555 roubles) (Moscow newsroom)