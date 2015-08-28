Australia's Westpac H1 cash profit climbs 3 pct
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.
Aug 28 Putprop Ltd
* Earnings per share is expected to be between 169.07 cents and 218.73 cents, reflecting a decrease of between 11.90 pct and 31.90 pct
* FY HEPS is expected to remain in line with HEPS of 86.30 cents for year ended 30 June 2014 and not breach 20 pct threshold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: