Australia's Westpac H1 cash profit climbs 3 pct
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.
Aug 28 Union Catalana de Valores SA :
* H1 net profit 2.0 million euros ($2.3 million) versus 411,000 euros year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities