Aug 28 Euroinvestor.com A/S :

* H1 revenue 31.6 million Danish crowns ($4.8 million) versus 26.8 million crowns year ago

* H1 pre-tax profit 7.9 million crowns versus 5.8 million crowns year ago

* Raises 2015 profit before tax guidance from 14.5 million crowns to 15.5 million crowns

* Says revenue guidance of about 63 million crowns in 2015 maintained

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6185 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)