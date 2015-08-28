Australia's Westpac H1 cash profit climbs 3 pct
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.
Aug 28 Euroinvestor.com A/S :
* H1 revenue 31.6 million Danish crowns ($4.8 million) versus 26.8 million crowns year ago
* H1 pre-tax profit 7.9 million crowns versus 5.8 million crowns year ago
* Raises 2015 profit before tax guidance from 14.5 million crowns to 15.5 million crowns
* Says revenue guidance of about 63 million crowns in 2015 maintained
($1 = 6.6185 Danish crowns)
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities