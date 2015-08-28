Aug 28 Klovern :

* Says has extended two rental contracts in the property Isafjord 4 in Kista

* Says in total contracts encompass around 35,000 sq.m. of office space which have been extended to Dec. 31, 2025

* Rental contracts in Kista encompassing in total around 41,000 sq.m have been terminated as of Aug. 31, 2016

* Resolved rent dispute that is mentioned in interim report for period January-June 2015

* Additional 7 million Swedish crowns ($831,897) will burden profits in Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

