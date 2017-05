Aug 28 Eqology ASA :

* Q2 revenue 15.1 million Norwegian crowns ($1.82 million) versus 18.8 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA loss 1.2 million crowns versus profit 1 million crowns year ago

* Is planning to to expand to Poland and Switzerland in H2 2015

($1 = 8.2820 Norwegian crowns)