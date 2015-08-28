BRIEF-NZX Regulation places trading halt on Westpac ordinary shares and debt securities
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 AKB Avangard OJSC :
* H1 net interest income 3.43 billion roubles ($51.15 million)versus 2.69 billion roubles year ago
* H1 net profit 1.86 billion roubles versus 833.7 million roubles year ago
* H1 net fee and commission income 1.56 billion roubles versus 1.16 billion roubles year ago
* H1 allowance for impairment losses and other reserves 977.3 million roubles versus 821.5 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1MSK8rG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.0600 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
