Aug 28 Avtovaz :

* H1 loss for the period 3.32 billion roubles ($49.54 million)versus loss of 4.88 billion roubles year ago

* H1 sales 91.87 billion roubles versus 90.65 billion roubles year ago

* H1 total comprehensive loss for the period, net of taxes 3.45 billion roubles versus 4.84 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1fKxAWd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.0155 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)