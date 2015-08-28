BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Avtovaz :
* H1 loss for the period 3.32 billion roubles ($49.54 million)versus loss of 4.88 billion roubles year ago
* H1 sales 91.87 billion roubles versus 90.65 billion roubles year ago
* H1 total comprehensive loss for the period, net of taxes 3.45 billion roubles versus 4.84 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1fKxAWd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.0155 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago