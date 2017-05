Aug 28 Codere SA :

* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA (excluding financial restructuring expenses) at between 70 million euros ($78.7 million) and 73 million euros, compared to Q3 2014 adjusted EBITDA at 56.8 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)