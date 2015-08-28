BRIEF-NZX Regulation places trading halt on Westpac ordinary shares and debt securities
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Skarbiec Holding SA :
* 18-month ended June 30 revenue 143.8 million zlotys ($38.15 million) versus 101.3 million zlotys
* 18-month ended June 30 net profit 26.9 million zlotys versus 28.9 million zlotys
* Comparative period consists of 12 months from Jan. 1, 2013, to Dec. 31, 2013 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7697 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 French president-elect Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would work to heal the deep divisions in France that led to large scores for far-right and far-left parties and would seek to bring European institutions closer to the peoples of Europe.