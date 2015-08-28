BRIEF-NZX Regulation places trading halt on Westpac ordinary shares and debt securities
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Impera Capital SA :
* H1 net profit 609,000 zlotys ($161,341.60) versus loss of 11.5 million zlotys year on year
* H1 investment revenue 566,000 zlotys versus 442,000 zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7746 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 French president-elect Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would work to heal the deep divisions in France that led to large scores for far-right and far-left parties and would seek to bring European institutions closer to the peoples of Europe.