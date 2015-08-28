Aug 28 Van de Velde NV :

* H1 REBITDA increased by 6.3 pct, from 34.2 million euros ($38.2 million) to 36.4 million euros

* H1 net profit 22.0 million euros versus 5.0 million euros year ago

* Expects a rise in wholesale over the whole year 2015

* Expects a rise in REBITDA for 2015 on a comparable basis

* On an annual basis, this REBITDA rise will in terms of percentage be lower than the 11 pct reported at half-year

* Board of directors decides to distribute an interim dividend of 1.35 euros per share in autumn 2015

