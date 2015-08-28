BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Van de Velde NV :
* H1 REBITDA increased by 6.3 pct, from 34.2 million euros ($38.2 million) to 36.4 million euros
* H1 net profit 22.0 million euros versus 5.0 million euros year ago
* Expects a rise in wholesale over the whole year 2015
* Expects a rise in REBITDA for 2015 on a comparable basis
* On an annual basis, this REBITDA rise will in terms of percentage be lower than the 11 pct reported at half-year
* Board of directors decides to distribute an interim dividend of 1.35 euros per share in autumn 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1LAePAw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago