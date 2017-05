Aug 28 Ibersol SA :

* H1 net profit 4.2 million euros ($4.7 million) versus 2.1 million euros year ago

* H1 turnover 98.7 million euros versus 86.0 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA up 44 percent to 12.8 million euros yoy

* Says net debt 22.1 million euros at end-June versus 27.7 million euros at end-June 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1EpAqMo

