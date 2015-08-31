Aug 31 Biomerieux SA :
* H1 net income of consolidated companies 59 million euros
($66.42 million) versus 51 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income 103 million euros versus 78 million
euros a year ago
* H1 sales 933 million euros versus 781 million euros a year
ago
* Maintaining its contributive operating income before
non-recurring items target of between 240 million euros and 265
million euros for year
* Maintains its objective of reporting between 4.5 pct and
6.5 pct organic growth in sales in 2015
* Remains confident about strength of performance expected
for 2015 in relation to objectives set
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
