BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Aug 31 Pani Teresa Medica SA :
* H1 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($399,893.36) versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 revenue 10.0 million zlotys versus 10.7 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7510 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership