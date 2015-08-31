BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Aug 31 Bioton SA :
* H1 revenue 190.3 million zlotys ($50.73 million) versus 156.5 million zlotys year ago
* H1 operating profit 5.7 million zlotys versus 8.7 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net profit 810,000 zlotys versus 814,000 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7510 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership