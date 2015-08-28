BRIEF-NZX Regulation places trading halt on Westpac ordinary shares and debt securities
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare SpA :
* H1 revenues from sales and services 12.4 million euros ($13.87 million) versus 81.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss 6.6 million euros versus profit 7.3 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 French president-elect Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would work to heal the deep divisions in France that led to large scores for far-right and far-left parties and would seek to bring European institutions closer to the peoples of Europe.