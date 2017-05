Aug 28 Fleury Michon SA :

* H1 revenue 374.5 million euros ($418.5 million) versus 348.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 current operating income 15.4 million euros versus 12.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 consolidated net income 8.2 million euros versus 7.8 million euros a year ago

* Sees growth in revenue and stable net result in FY

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)