BRIEF-NZX Regulation places trading halt on Westpac ordinary shares and debt securities
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities
Aug 28 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :
* Together with Arkadiusz Obcieszko (partner) sets up WDB Healthcare Sp. z o.o. w organizacji
* The new unit will act as intermediary for health insurance services
* Holds 70 percent stake in the new unit which has capital of 100,000 zlotys ($26,500)
PARIS, May 7 French president-elect Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would work to heal the deep divisions in France that led to large scores for far-right and far-left parties and would seek to bring European institutions closer to the peoples of Europe.