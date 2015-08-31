Aug 31 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :

* H1 adjusted revenues of $22.3 million (up 25.4 percent in constant currency to $26.2 million)

* H1 adjusted EBIT of $3.2 million ($4.1 million in constant currency)

* Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. to acquire SHL Telemedicine Ltd. for 10.5 Swiss francs in cash per share