Aug 31 Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Silicon Valley and Sweden have invested into Cleantech Invest

* Investment is done as directed emission of 1,170,000 new series A shares, resulting in the new shareholders getting 6 pct of Cleantech Invest

* The main part of the emission is invested by Zhejiang Ruiyang Technologies Company (Ruiyang) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)