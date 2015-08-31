Aug 31 Arcoma AB :

* Q2 net sales down 37 pct to 25.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.99 million)

* Q2 EBITDA loss 4.5 million crowns versus profit 3.0 million crowns year ago

* Outlook for sales in H2 is in line with Arcoma's long-term goal of growth of 10-15 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4247 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)