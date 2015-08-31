BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Aug 31 Arcoma AB :
* Q2 net sales down 37 pct to 25.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.99 million)
* Q2 EBITDA loss 4.5 million crowns versus profit 3.0 million crowns year ago
* Outlook for sales in H2 is in line with Arcoma's long-term goal of growth of 10-15 pct
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.4247 Swedish crowns)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership