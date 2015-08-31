Aug 31 Diamyd Medical AB :

* Diamyd Medical licenses candidate drug for diabetes and gluten intolerance

* Has entered into an exclusive license agreement for using gluten protein gliadin for treatment and prevention of type 1 diabetes

* Aims at evaluating combination regimens of gliadin with compounds and antigens, such as for example GABA and GAD

* Says world market for a successful new drug for treatment and prevention of autoimmune diabetes and gluten intolerance (celiac disease) is considered to be several billion US dollars

* License deal was made directly between Diamyd Medical and inventors

