Aug 31 BioPorto A/S :

* Initiates private placement of up to 11,724,750 new shares to selected institutional and financial investors

* Subscription price is 2.40 Danish crowns

* Expected total proceeds from share issue will amount to 28,139,400 crowns ($4.24 million) at a full subscription

* Offering is equivalent to 9.9 pct of BioPorto's registered share capital before the capital increase

