BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Aug 31 SciBase AB :
* Scibase's US reader study shows significant improvement in detection of melanoma using Nevisense
* With results from study, SciBase can now compile their complete application
* Can now finalize its pre-market approval (PMA) application, which is scheduled for submission before end of 2015
* Results from study show that addition of Nevisense significantly improved ability of US dermatologists to accurately detect melanoma Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership