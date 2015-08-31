BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Aug 31 Farmsintez OJSC :
* H1 revenue 206.9 million roubles ($3.12 million) versus 138.0 million roubles year ago
* H1 net loss 283 million roubles versus loss 79.1 million roubles year ago Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1O2OUSc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2605 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership