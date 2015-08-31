Aug 31 Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab

* Neurovive refocuses CicloMulsion development - discontinues acute myocardial infarction indication

* Says will now place strategic focus on progressing research and development activities of ciclomulsion in acute kidney injury, development of its other drug candidates as well as accelerating its discovery programs

* says data presented showed that ciclomulsion had no therapeutic effect on acute myocardial infarction (AMI) patients undergoing PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention)