BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Aug 31 Kontigo Care AB :
* Q2 revenue 0 million crowns versus 0 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating loss 5.1 million Swedish crowns (loss $602,011) versus loss 393,000 crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4716 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership