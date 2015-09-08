India's Bharti Infratel Q4 profit falls 17 pct, misses estimates
May 8 Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd posted a 17 percent drop in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, missing analysts' estimate, hurt by higher expenses.
Sept 8 Anevia SA :
* Videlio - IEC has decided to equip its post-production company Host Broadcast Services (HBS) with a Flamingo IPTV headend by Anevia
Source text: bit.ly/1ERGZHz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd posted a 17 percent drop in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, missing analysts' estimate, hurt by higher expenses.
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes