BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Aug 31 Vidavo Health Telematics SA :
* H1 2015 turnover at 0.37 million euros ($414,696.00) versus 0.32 million euros year ago
* H1 2015 net profit at 0.05 million euros versus 0.10 million euros year ago
* H1 2015 EBITDA at 0.12 million euros versus 0.17 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 0.29 million euros versus 0.50 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Uhh2bx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership