BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Aug 31 Alk Abello A/S :
* Obtains European approval for its house dust mite sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet (HDM SLIT-tablet) against allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership