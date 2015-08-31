BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Aug 31 Medicon Hellas SA ;
* Q2 turnover at 2.95 million euros ($3.31 million) versus 2.81 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA at 00.89 million euros versus 0.81 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 0.77 million euros versus 1.00 million euros year ago
* Q2 net profit at 32,000 euros versus net loss of 46,000 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1VrE9NG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership