* Announces two European commercial agreements of Echopulse for the treatment of thyroid nodules

* Says Drs. Hakman - Praxis für Nuklearmedizin, Paderborn, a private nuclear medicine practice, and BORAD, Bottrop, a private practice group for radiology, nuclear medicine and radiotherapy, will be offering Echopulse system treatments for benign thyroid nodules to their patients

