Aug 31 Ab Science SA :

* Reports H1 total net loss of 13.0 million euros ($14.6 million), as compared to a loss of 7.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss amounts to 12.4 mln euros, as compared with 6.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 turnover is 1.3 million euros, up 23 percent when compared with H1 2014

* Says cash position at June 30 reflected 25.1 million euros, at same level compared with the same date a year ago

