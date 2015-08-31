BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Aug 31 Onxeo SA :
* Capital increase in Onxeo resulting from the exercise of share subscription options from employees
* New shares were fully paid up in cash
* Increased its share capital by a nominal amount of 4,357.50 euros ($4,885.6) following issue of 830 shares
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership