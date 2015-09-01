BRIEF-Cayman Tung Ling unit raises stake in Hong Kong-based firm to 100 percent
* Says co' unit Piyo Piyo (Samoa) International Co Ltd buys 4.1 million shares of Hong Kong-based firm at $4.1 million, raising stake in it to 100 percent
Sept 1 Cashbuild Ltd
* FY headline earnings up 33 pct to R352 million
* Net asset value per share up 10% to 5 329 cents
* Management remains positive about top line trading prospects for financial year
* FY revenue up 13 pct R7 693 million
* Total dividend up 35 pct to 712 cents
* With revenue for first six weeks trading since year end having increased by 11 pct from comparable six weeks
* Krzysztof Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company