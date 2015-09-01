Sept 1 Cashbuild Ltd

* FY headline earnings up 33 pct to R352 million

* Net asset value per share up 10% to 5 329 cents

* Management remains positive about top line trading prospects for financial year

* FY revenue up 13 pct R7 693 million

* Total dividend up 35 pct to 712 cents

* With revenue for first six weeks trading since year end having increased by 11 pct from comparable six weeks