BRIEF-Biocryst Q1 loss per share $0.19
* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects 2017 net operating cash use to be in range of $30 to $50 million
Sept 1 Novartis AG
* Says it has received EU approval for tafinlar and mekinist, the first combination approved for aggressive form of melanoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Qtrly loss per share $0.77 Source text - http://bit.ly/2pIXu3Q Further company coverage: