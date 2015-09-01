BRIEF-Lamar Advertising reports Q1 EPS of $0.42
* Lamar advertising company announces first quarter 2017 operating results
Sept 1 Suominen Oyj :
* Suominen extends its growth investment program to 60 million euros ($67.64 million) and specifies the value of its investment at the Bethune plant
* Decides to extend its growth investment program to about 60 million euros due to promising growth prospects in high value added nonwovens
* Earlier, Suominen had stated that company will spend 30 million - 50 million euros in growth investments during strategic period of 2015-2017
* Specifies total value of its investment in a new wetlaid line at Bethune plant in SC, US
* Total value of investment project, including both equipment and facilities, will be close to 50 million euros
* Has selected Andritz as main supplier and integrator of project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lamar advertising company announces first quarter 2017 operating results
* Emcore corporation announces financial results for second quarter ended march 31, 2017