* Suominen extends its growth investment program to 60 million euros ($67.64 million) and specifies the value of its investment at the Bethune plant

* Decides to extend its growth investment program to about 60 million euros due to promising growth prospects in high value added nonwovens

* Earlier, Suominen had stated that company will spend 30 million - 50 million euros in growth investments during strategic period of 2015-2017

* Specifies total value of its investment in a new wetlaid line at Bethune plant in SC, US

* Total value of investment project, including both equipment and facilities, will be close to 50 million euros

* Has selected Andritz as main supplier and integrator of project

