Sept 1 BE Semiconductor Industries NV :

* Announced receipt of orders aggregating approximately $7 million for 8 thermo compression bonders ("TCB") from a large North American semiconductor producer

* Recent TCB order is part of a larger program for which Besi has received to date over 30 TCB orders for non-volatile memory applications