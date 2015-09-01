Sept 1 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ab

* Completes sale of German real estate investment management business

* The consideration is up to EUR 21.5 million and paid in two installments

* Sale encompasses assets under management of around EUR 10 bln

* The transaction is approximately neutral for SEB's profit and capital ratios before a goodwill allocation of SEK 187 million