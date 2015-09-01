Sept 1 Punch Taverns Plc

* Full year profits in line with management expectations

* Expect to report underlying ebitda of between £193 million and £200 million

* Positive like-for-like trends in net income; core estate net income up 0.3%;

* Net debt; down £513 million in year and down by £102 million since october 2014 refinancing to £1,406 million