Sept 1 Zeltia SA :
* Says the Japanese Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food
Sanitation Council (PAFSC) has recommended approval of Yondelis
(trabectedin) in Japan
* The recommendation is for Yondelis to treat patients with
soft tissue sarcoma in Japan
* Based on the review report prepared by the Japanese
regulatory agency (PMDA) for Yondelis, the PAFCS has provided a
positive opinion to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and
Welfare (MHLW), which will then issue the marketing
authorization
