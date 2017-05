Sept 1 Galatasaray :

* To receive 1.3 million euros ($1.47 million) from F.C. Internazionale Milano S.p.A. (Inter) for temporarily transfer of Alex Nicolao Telles for 2015-2016 season

* Additionally Inter to have call option to buy the player for 8.5 million euros until July 1, 2016

