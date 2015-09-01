BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Qtrly flat dunkin' donuts u.s. Comparable store sales growth
Sept 1 Lotus Bakeries NV :
* Intends to integrate production volumes of Meise production facility in Courcelles waffle facility
* Transfer has allowed company to develop a short term solution and guaranteed supply
* Next to this the company has developed several alternatives to ensure the complete waffle production in-house
* Will have to proceed with the collective dismissal of 66 workers and 5 employees
* Production facility at Meise was totally destroyed by fire on June 3 and will not be rebuild
Source text: bit.ly/1ifS8I4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly flat dunkin' donuts u.s. Comparable store sales growth
* Shares up 2 pct, top DAX gainer (Adds details from CEO conference call)