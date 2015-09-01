BRIEF-GF Securities to issue up to 6.0 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($870.22 million) 3-year bonds
Sept 1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :
* Sartorius Stedim Biotech and GE Healthcare sign worldwide OEM supply agreement
* Entered into a worldwide OEM supply agreement with GE Healthcare for Sartorius Stedim Biotech's membrane adsorber purification technology, Sartobind
* Will manufacture membrane adsorber technologies for GE which will be marketed as part of GE's ReadyToProcess product offerings Source text: bit.ly/1hQmf9e Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($870.22 million) 3-year bonds
* Le Pen implied election favourite had secret offshore account