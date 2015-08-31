Aug 31 Mabion SA :

* Reports H1 net loss of 2.0 million zlotys ($531,420.22) versus loss of 1.8 million zlotys year on year

* H1 operating loss is 2.0 million zlotys versus loss of 1.7 million zlotys year on year

* H1 revenue is 2.7 million zlotys versus 576,000 zlotys year on year Source text: bit.ly/1FcHE1d Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7635 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)