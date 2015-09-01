SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Philippines posts over 7-mth closing high

By Christina Martin May 4 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, with the Philippines posting its highest close since September 2016, buoyed by mining stocks after the ouster of the country's environment minister over her anti-mining advocacy. Philippine lawmakers ended a 10-month crusade by Environment Secretary Regina Lopez on Wednesday, forcing out the eco-warrior whose mining crackdown was backed by the president but led to demands of her removal by mine